DEA to tackle drugs, violent crime in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon and Muskegon Heights have the attention of federal drug agents, as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is launching a new operation there called Operation Overdrive.

The DEA agents explained there's a problem with overdoses and violent crimes in those areas. They add the drugs that they’re mostly seeing a lot of is fentanyl and meth.

“We’ll work to decrease overdose rates, decrease gun violence,” DEA Assistant Special Agent In Charge Derek Ress said. “Our goal isn't to throw everybody in jail. It's mostly just to get the drugs off the streets."

Ress explained on Tuesday that the Muskegon area ranks second in the state of overdoses and violent crime deaths per capita, only behind Detroit.

The number is a shocking realization for some who live in the area.

“I was very surprised that Muskegon was number two. It just really blew me away. I don't think that we had that much of a problem here,” Deb Vlasma said.

The DEA’s focus with this operation is enforcement and community engagement in the coming months. They explain that this approach has been successful in other areas of the state.

Ress tells FOX 17 that in the earlier phase of this operation in Detroit, they were able to get 100 pounds of meth off the streets.

He explains from June 2023 to June 2024, data shows Muskegon and Muskegon Heights saw around 800 violent crimes and more than 100 reported overdoses.

“We have mapping capabilities, and we were able to concentrate on areas throughout the state,” Ress said.

Deb and Russ Vlasma live a few miles from the heart of Muskegon. They explained that they live in a quiet neighborhood and haven’t seen an issue before.

“I think probably a lot of the stuff goes on at night when you're sleeping, and, you know, you're not aware of it. Then I suppose that there are people that you don't ever expect to be doing drugs,” Russ said.

Ress adds a lot of the drugs they’re seeing are coming in from the borders.

“Mexico is still the primary dealer for fentanyl, but the Canadians are now having some issues of their own, battling fentanyl and methamphetamine in their areas,” Ress said.

His message to drug dealers is simple.

“We're on to you. We're looking for you. Our goal is to try to protect, and that's what we're going to do. We're going to try to protect the streets of Muskegon,” Ress said.

If you or someone you know needs help, look here for resources.

