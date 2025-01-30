Custodian contracted at Fruitport High School arrested

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A custodian contracted to work at Fruitport High School has been arrested under "suspicion of possessing inappropriate content involving minors."

In a note posted to the district's social media, Superintendent Jason Kennedy informed families of the situation and assured parents of student safety.

"The Detectives handling the case state that they have "zero evidence" at this time that makes them believe that this content involves any student from Fruitport Community Schools," Kennedy wrote. "Further, I have been in contact with Prosecuroty DJ Hilson ... and he has assured me that as the investigation progresses should any content be found relative to a student at Fruitports, he will let me know so that we can work directly with the impacted families."

Kennedy underlined that, even though not directly hired by the district, this person— like all staff working there— had undergone a comprehensive background check and criminal history screening, including this case.

Members of the Internest Crimes Against Children division of the Michigan State Police and members of the Fruitport administrative team searched restrooms, locker rooms, and "other areas where an expectation of privacy exists" at the school Wednesday, according to Kennedy, finding no additional evidence.

The person arrested has not been identified; Kennedy indicated they have not been arraigned on charges yet in his note.

FOX 17 will publish an update as information becomes confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube