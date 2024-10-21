Crews respond to ammonia leak at Trinity Health Arena

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Crews responded to an ammonia leak at Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon.

The Muskegon County Hazardous Materials Response Team shared pictures on their Facebook page.

The group says there was an active leak. The first crew on scene from Muskegon Professional Firefighters was able to stop it by shutting off a compressor system and evacuated the area. The Hazardous Materials Response Team said it worked with a contractor for the ice rink to find the fault in the system.

The team says they got the system functioning again, made sure there were no more leaks, and checked the air quality before letting people back in.

