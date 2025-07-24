MUSKEGON, Mich. — Ozzy Osbourne died Tuesday, July 22, at 76 years old, but his legacy lives on through fans like Chris Cordle.

Cordle had a once in a lifetime encounter with the Prince of Darkness nearly four decades ago.

FOX17

I met Cordle at the Coffee Factory in Muskegon, Wednesday, where he shared his story of meeting Osbourne backstage at a 1983 concert after running an "Ozzy for Police Chief" campaign as a high school junior.

"Ozzy had shaved his head, and it was somewhere in between the stage of his hair growing back, too," Cordle recalls. "So it was kind of an awkward stage."

WATCH: Creator of 1983 "Ozzy for Police Chief" campaign honors rock legend moments after death

Creator of 1983 "Ozzy for Police Chief" campaign honors rock legend moments after death

The "Ozzy for Police Chief" campaign came during then Police Chief Robert W. Smith's tenure.

Muskegon Police Department

"The way I remember it is the police chief for Muskegon was trying to boycott Ozzy Osbourne coming to Muskegon," Cordle said.

As dedicated fans, Cordle and his brother decided to protest in their own way. "We made 'Ozzy for Police Chief' pins, and we sold all of them," Cordle said. "I don't even have one."

The buttons sold for $2.00 a piece and gained enough attention that they were featured in the local paper.

FOX17

Chris Cordle

Their campaign even reached Osbourne himself, resulting in an invitation for the brothers to meet him backstage after the 1983 concert.

Cordle reflects on the backstage experience, saying, "He was wearing like a pink, fuzzy bathrobe, and sitting alone."

FOX17

While there, Cordle got his backstage pass signed by Osbourne's guitarist, Jake E. Lee. Cordle still has it today. It reads: "To Chris, glad to see you riding this crazy train. Best wishes. Jake E. Lee."

Although Cordle says it's always sad to see your idols go, he remains grateful for that memorable day in 1983 that he'll never forget.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube