PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two cars crashed today at the intersection of US 12 and South River Road in Porter Township today Cass County Sheriff’s report.

Investigation from Cass County Sheriffs revealed that Nicole Bielak was passing a semi-truck in a no passing zone right before she was struck by Jake Rigginbottom.

Both Bielak and Rigginbottom were wearing seatbelts resulting in Bielak being transported to Three Rivers Hospital with minor injuries.