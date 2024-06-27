Contamination Advisory: Beaches closed in Muskegon after storm

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Several beaches and parks in Muskegon County are closed as stormwater runoff increased bacteria in the area.

Muskegon County Beaches closed for bacterial contamination



Pere Marquette

PJ Hoffmaster State Park - Campground and Public Beach

Muskegon Lake - Water Sports Park

Mona Lake Park Beach

Testing done Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) showed bacterial content along the lakeshore exceeded Michigan Water Quality Standards following the storm that knocked out power for over 150,000 customers.

At the moment, there is no planned date for re-opening the parks.