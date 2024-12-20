'Clear case of arson' Fire destroys trailer at Muskegon thrift shop

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon firefighters faced thick black smoke as police tracked the suspect in what investigators called a 'clear case of arson' early Friday morning.

It started around 5 a.m. at a thrift store warehouse on Roberts St and Hackely Ave.

We're told security footage shows a person enter one of the semi-trailers stored near the building and change clothes.

At least 1 trailer filled with mostly plastic hangers was set on fire.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the fire was set.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update this article as details are confirmed.

