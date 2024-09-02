Child among people injured after car hit with gunfire in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An investigation has been launched after shots were fired Monday in Muskegon.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. near Laketon Avenue and Elwood Street, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told a vehicle was hit with gunfire.

Police say people were inside the car at the time, including a child. They were all treated for minor injuries from broken glass.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with MPD at 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

