MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Cash for Plastics Drive is underway in Muskegon County.

Organizers joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share more about the program, and how it could impact future recycling.

Community organizations can make money collecting #2 plastics.

The recycling must be dropped off at PADNOS, 259 Ottawa Street in Muskegon on Sunday, April 24 between 3-6 p.m.

To register and for questions, email Kari Bliss at kari.bliss@padnos.com or Tanya Cabala at tcabala@wmeac.org.