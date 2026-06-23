MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to Muskegon for its 11th year, but this time, it won't be on the beach.

WATCH: Burning Foot Beer Festival moves off the beach; brings camping to Heritage Landing

Burning Foot Beer Festival moves off the beach; brings camping to Heritage Landing

The festival, which celebrates craft beer, art, and music, is moving to Heritage Landing for its Aug. 29 event. General admission tickets are $60, and VIP tickets are $175.

Brendon Enders, who runs the social media page for the festival, said the move comes down to cost.

"We know how big of a deal it was to be able to have a beer festival on the beach," Enders said. "The reality of that is that everything is 3, 4, 5 times more expensive when you do it in the sand."

When the location change was announced, many Muskegon neighbors took to Facebook to say the festival couldn't truly be Burning Foot without the beach. But Enders said staying on the beach was no longer financially viable.

"Yeah, quite possibly," Enders said, when asked whether the festival would have been canceled without a location change.

The move to Heritage Landing comes with some new offerings. Attendees will be able to camp on-site, with both tent and RV spots available. Ten to 15 artists will be featured at the festival, and Enders has been rolling out a new pirate theme on the festival's social media pages.

"It opens up all kinds of new doors and opportunities. We have way more space to play with at the landing, and it's not that the beach wasn't awesome, and that we won't miss it, but it allows us to keep moving forward as a festival," Enders said.

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