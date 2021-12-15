Watch
Bullet found on bathroom floor prompts early dismissal at Reeths-Puffer High School

Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 15, 2021
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Students at Reeths-Puffer High School were sent home early after a bullet was found on the floor of a bathroom.

In a letter, Superintendent Steve Edwards says law enforcement was contacted immediately after the bullet was found Wednesday morning.

According to Edwards, law enforcement officials recommended the school dismiss students early out of an abundance of caution.

Buses were at the high school by 9:45 a.m. to transport students back home.

The incident is under investigation.

