Breathe easy, Muskegon Heights FD breathing tank refills soon to be self-reliant

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Taking a breath of fresh air is something we all take for granted— but for years the Muskegon Heights Fire Department has had to hold its breath, hoping to have the equipment to respond to calls in time— until now.

The department says they’ve gotten a grant for the over $53,000 needed to put an Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA) filling station at the fire house!

Before this funding, they had to on nearby firehouses to resupply their tanks after each call— meaning they’d have to call other stations for help, slowing down responses at a time when every second counts.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing the safety and efficiency of our fire department. By investing in this filling station, we aim to reduce firefighter liability, optimize manpower, and ensure our community receives the rapid and effective emergency response it deserves." Says Interim City Manager, Melvin Burns.

The installation should be finished by July 31.