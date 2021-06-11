Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore receives $1M for new clubhouse

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore recently received a $1 million donation for a new clubhouse that will give local youth and teens a place to feel safe and learn leadership skills.

The couple who donated the money, Chris McGuigan and Gary Neal, declined naming rights to the clubhouse when offered, saying they want the name to remain available to inspire others to donate.

Funds will be used to renovate the former YMCA building at 900 W. Western to turn it into the Boys & Girls Club’s new facility.

McGuigan and Neal said they were immediately impressed with the Boys & Girls Club when they discovered it.





Why We Give | Chris McGuigan + Gary Neal from BGCML on Vimeo.

Construction for renovations on the existing facility is expected to begin in January 2022 – once all funds are collected – and is expected to be completed by 2023.

“Everyone says that our kids will become ‘future leaders’ and it’s true,” said Deborah Santiago-Sweet, resource development director. “There are kids that will lead their families, their churches, their factories, their offices, their government. The new clubhouse is a way to help youths and teens start and continue their journey to becoming adults who contribute to the community in their unique ways.”

While fundraising efforts continue, the facility will open Monday, June 14 in its original state.

The health club plans to open sometime this summer, while the pool passes all health inspections and will open within the next week or two.