Avian influenza found in Muskegon County flock

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A strain of the bird flu was found in a commercial poultry facility in Muskegon County.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says this is the second discovery in both a commercial facility and in Muskegon County since the disease was first found in the state in 2022.

“While this latest detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as wild birds are still present on the landscape with the mild winter temperatures. Direct or indirect contact with infected wild birds have been the point of infection for many of the HPAI-positive flocks in Michigan,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “The best strategy any bird owner has against this disease is prevention. It is essential to continue taking preventative measures to protect flocks from wild birds and the germs they could be carrying.”

The commercial facility is currently under quarantine and the birds will be "depopulated" to prevent the spread of disease.

MDARD recommends the following steps to protect domestic birds:

• Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

• Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

• Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

• Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

• Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

• Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

• Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

