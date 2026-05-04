MUSKEGON, Mich. — The M46 Apple Avenue bridge over Crockery Creek in eastern Muskegon County is set to be demolished and rebuilt in a $3.3 million project beginning Monday, with a reopening expected in mid to late October.

WATCH: Apple Avenue bridge demolition begins Monday, Muskegon County neighbors urged to expect detours

Apple Avenue bridge demolition begins Monday, Muskegon County neighbors urged to expect detours

According to John Richard with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the project will replace the bridge, which was originally constructed in 1959 and sits between Ravenna and Casnovia.

Richard said the project has been a long time coming.

"It's time for a full replacement," Richard said.

The bridge carries approximately 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles per day. Richard acknowledged the closure will affect the surrounding community.

"It will be very impactful for the local folks, but we will maintain access to homes and businesses in the area best we can," Richard said.

Detours during the closure will include Trent, Bailey and Ravenna roads.

"This will continue to connect communities for, you know, another 70 to 100 years," Richard said.

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