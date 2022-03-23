Animal-testing facility requests expansion at Muskegon city meeting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A meeting on a controversial animal-testing facility was held Tuesday night at Muskegon City Hall. Northern Biomedical Research (NBR) wants to expand their facility.

The business is requesting to have the district rezoned as a "commercial rehab district," which would permit them to apply for tax abatements.

Residents, as well as members of a group opposed to the business, chimed in at the meeting.

"If I understand the agenda correctly, the property at Olthoff Drive is being considered for a tax abatement, on top of being sold for under market value for commercial real estate in the current market," says Lakeside resident Tracy Powers. "So not only are they bringing in a business that is morally abhorrent to most constituents — to many constituents; I won't say most — we're giving them a deal on it?"

There are two more hearings expected to be held on the issue.

A planning commission meeting is up next. If approved, the measure would be voted on for final approval at another city commission meeting.

