Chemical spill at Webb Chemical prompts shelter in place order

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Some Muskegon Heights residents are being told to shelter in place following a chemical spill at Webb Chemical.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department says there is an active incident at Webb Chemical on Jarman Street.

According to Webb Chemical, the spill happened around 11 a.m. The company said in a statement on its website that the chemical that spilled is hydrochloric acid baume, which is used in pool chemistry and concrete etching.

No one was been injured, but the company says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department is conducting limited evacuations at the facility.

The cause of the leak is not yet known.

According to the department, people in the area of McIlwraith Street and Getty Street along with residents south of Broadway Avenue and Jarman Street are asked to shelter in place and close all windows and doors until further notice.

