70-year-old man dies in Sunday morning house fire in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is dead after fire heavily damaged a house on Sunday morning.

Both the Muskegon Police Department and Muskegon Fire Department told FOX 17 that at 7:12 a.m. Sunday the Muskegon Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2228 Crozier Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered heavy flames at the front of the house and a next-door neighbor informed them that the homeowner's truck was in the driveway and that he might still be inside.

The neighbor said that the homeowner was single and lived alone.

Firefighters entered the home and found the 70-year-old man who owned the house unconscious on a hallway floor. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name is being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

The Muskegon Fire Department fire marshal and the Muskegon Police Department are currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation by both the Muskegon Police Department and the Muskegon Fire Department.

