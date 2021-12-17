Watch
6-month extension on Muskegon County casino project approved

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Department of the Interior has approved Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a half-year extension on a Fruitport Township casino project, the DOI confirmed with FOX 17 on Thursday.

Dec. 16 was the deadline for the extension to be approved, or else the project would have ended.

The office of state Rep. Terry Sabo (D–Muskegon) says the project, proposed by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, includes a 70,000-square-foot game floor and a hotel with 220 rooms.

The project is expected to create as many as 3,000 jobs and draw two million visitors each year.

“Ever since day one, we knew that an extension was a possibility,” writes Sabo. “I have had numerous conversations with Gov. Whitmer about the casino in which she and her team have expressed the enormous legal complexity of the issue.

“While the Republican-controlled Michigan House of Representatives has already formally passed a resolution of opposition, Gov. Whitmer has not,” Sabo adds. “She is instead looking over the issue in its entirety, and I remain optimistic that this project […] will soon come to fruition.”

