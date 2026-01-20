Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4-year-old shot in chest medically stable, suspect remains in custody

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The 4-year-old child who was shot Sunday evening in a Muskegon Heights apartment has been stabilized, according to investigators.

Officers responded to apartments on Dyson Street near Howell Avenue at 6:46 p.m. A 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, said the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

The child is now medically stable, according to police.

Detectives started an investigation into the shooting, leading to the arrest of a person who resided in the apartment where the 4-year-old was shot. That suspect remains in custody pending formal charges.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department at (231) 733-8900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

