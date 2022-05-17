3-year-old shot, critically injured in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 3-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot accidentally in Muskegon Monday night.

The Muskegon Police Department says the shooting happened near Allen Avenue and Emerald Street after 8:30 p.m.

We’re told officers found the child with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

Police say the shooting appears to have been the result of an accident.

The child was subsequently taken to DeVos Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Those with knowledge in connection to the shooting are asked to reach out to police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

