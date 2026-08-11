3 hurt in weekend Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department says three people are recovering after an early morning shooting Sunday.

According to a release, around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 9, Muskegon Central Dispatch received several calls reporting gunfire in the East Park Manor area. Officers were sent to Ivory Avenue near Ray Street after learning a shooting victim was at the scene.

As more 911 calls came in, the department said dispatchers could hear gunfire in the background.

Officers found three people with gunshot-related injuries. They were taken to Trinity Health Muskegon, and police say none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department asks anyone with information to call Muskegon Heights police (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

The investigation is ongoing.

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