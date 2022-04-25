23-year-old woman dies following Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 23-year-old woman dead.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Riordan Street and Hackley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say officers on scene found 23-year-old Rayna Garrett of Muskegon. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say detectives are still questioning witnesses and anyone else who may have been in the area at this time.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer.

