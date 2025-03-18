2025 Muskegon Latino Festival canceled amid 'fear and uncertainty'

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 2025 Muskegon County Latino Festival has been canceled.

Latinos Working for the Future (LWF) made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon. The festival was originally scheduled to be held Sept. 6 at Hackley Park.

“After careful consideration and in solidarity with our community, we have made the decision to postpone the event until 2026 to ensure the safety and comfort of all our attendees,” the nonprofit writes.

LWF says many people within the Latino community are fearful of familial separation and job loss from stripped-down DEI programs, among other challenges.

In the meantime, the public is encouraged to support Latino community members by collaborating with Latino organizations, buying from Latino-owned businesses and supporting neighbors.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial for us to come together as a united community,” the nonprofit adds. “We look forward to the day we can once again celebrate our rich Latino heritage and all the contributions we bring to Muskegon.”

The festival is expected to return in 2026.

