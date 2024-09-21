2 men shot & 1 dead in Muskegon Heights overnight

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man was killed and another was wounded during an overnight shooting.

At 1:06 a.m. Saturday, the Muskegon Heights Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the 400 block of West Broadway Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a 36-year-old man had been shot. Medical personnel arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Soon thereafter, a 32-year-old man appeared at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that he suffered on West Broadway. The man was treated and released.

Detectives from both the Muskegon Heights Police and the Michigan State Police are investigating.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department is asking anybody with information to call Muskegon Heights Police at (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer anonymously at (231) 722-7463.

