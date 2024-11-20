2 men charged with murder for deadly shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people have been charged for a deadly shooting in Muskegon last month.

The shooting happened Oct. 28 on Sophia Street, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

Police say Andres Garcia was killed in the incident.

Two men — 44-year-old Robert Pompey Jr. from Lakewood Club and 36-year-old Benjamin Fields from Muskegon Heights — have since been charged with open murder, officials tell FOX 17.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with investigators at 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

