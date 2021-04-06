2 girls in hospital after getting hit by car while riding horses

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two 12-year-old girls are in the hospital after a car hit them while they were riding their horses Monday in Muskegon County.

It happened about 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Barnes Road in Egelston Township, a news release said Tuesday.

A vehicle traveling northbound on Barnes Road, left the roadway, hitting the two girls on their horses before crashing into a building.

The driver of the vehicle told the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office he fell asleep and is cooperating with the investigation.

One of the girls had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Both horses died at the scene.

Deputies say they likely saved the girls’ lives by taking the brunt of the impact.

The girls were also wearing protective riding helmets.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Egelston Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Pro-Med Ambulance Service.