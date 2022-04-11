1M Project announces community play

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An original drama produced by the 1M Project of Muskegon will l open on May 5 and will run until May 7.

“Someone Please Love Me” was written by Pastor Jerry DePoy and centered around the theme of an unplanned pregnancy and adoption.

“Women facing an unplanned pregnancy are in crisis,” said Jen DeBrot, founder of the 1M Project. “We want them to keep in mind that there is a third option- adoption.”

20 different churches and over 40 area parishioners came together to support the production of “Someone Please Love Me.”

Taking place at The Corner Building, performances are scheduled for 7 pm on Friday and Saturday and at 2 pm on Sunday. Tickets cost $10 and can be ordered here or picked up at the 1M Project’s office in the Corner Building.

For more information, call 231-215-6894.