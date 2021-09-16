19-year-old from Muskegon Heights arrested in connection to parole violation, drug trafficking

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old Muskegon Heights man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Michigan State Police troopers found he had violated his parole and in connection with narcotics trafficking.

During a traffic stop on Merkey Road near US-31, troopers found he was in possession of “several” narcotics, cash and a handgun, according to a news release Thursday.

He was arrested for the outstanding warrant for parole violation and lodged in the Muskegon County Jail.

Additional charges will be sought in Manistee County related to the weapon violation and possession with intent to deliver several drugs, including meth, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.