15-year-old boy shot, killed in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 15-year-old Muskegon boy is dead after a shooting Tuesday night.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. near Catawba Avenue and Wood Street.

We’re told first responders tended to the teen’s wounds at the scene but were unsuccessful.

A 17-year-old from Muskegon has been arrested in connection to the shooting, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge regarding the shooting are asked to call MPD at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube