10-pin terror: Oakridge High School senior bowls perfect game

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mikey Hruskach has been bowling since he was 12 years old.

The now-senior at Oakridge High School is proving to be a ten-pin terror after shocking everyone at a high school match recently.

“I like the competitiveness and I like being able to use math a lot involved with sports,” Hruskach told FOX 17. “So it’s kind of about angles and stuff, so you gotta like predict where your ball is gonna go…You kind of have to use math to like change the way that your ball moves and everything else like the rotation speed.”

Hruskach really showed up for his match at Sherman Lanes Saturday, even surprising himself.

“I went into it just hoping to score an average about 160-170, and then in the middle of the game, I realized that I had, I had this first five strikes and I was like, ‘this could be something,’” Hruskach recalled.

He told FOX 17 his nerves started to hit during the ninth frame, but he quickly pulled it together, ultimately bowling a perfect game with 300 points.

“It was thrilling. I don’t think I stopped shaking for the rest of the day. It was really energetic,” Hruskach said.

He says with hard work, practice and patience, anything is possible.

“When I first started, I was about a 100-bowler and, these past two years, I’ve worked myself up to be about a 180-average bowler,” he added. “Just don’t get frustrated because you can have one bad game and then all of a sudden you can turn around and have one really good game. It’s all about your mindset going into bowling.”

Now, he hopes to become a professional bowler and join the PBA Tour.

