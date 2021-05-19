Watch
1 dead after crashing into building in Egelston Twp.

Posted at 8:33 AM, May 19, 2021
EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after crashing into a building Tuesday evening in Egelston Township.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Wolf Lake Road near E. Apple Avenue, according to a news release Wednesday.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet being driven by Kenneth Jack Rosencrans was traveling southbound on Wolf Lake Road.

He lost control of the vehicle south of E. Apple Avenue and hit a building on the east side of the road.

Rosencrans died from his injuries while enroute to the hospital.

Deputies believe speed was a contributing factor.

The investigation continues.

