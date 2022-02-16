1 dead, 4 injured in Egelston Township crash

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old Muskegon woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Muskegon County Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened at Carr Road and Apple Avenue in Egelston Township before 12:30 p.m.

We’re told a Volkswagen collided with a Ford F-150.

The crash resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Muskegon woman, with a 17-year-old passenger hospitalized with critical injuries, MSP tells us.

Other injuries include the 19-year-old Volkswagen driver (who was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition), the 41-year-old female driver of the pickup truck (who was seriously hurt but listed in stable condition) and the truck’s female passenger of 23 years (who sustained minor injuries), troopers explain.

MSP says more details will be released at a later time.

