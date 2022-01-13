$1.5 million grant from HUD to improve safety in 130 low-income Muskegon homes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon has received a $1.5 million grant from Housing and Urban Development that will go toward improving the homes of 130 low-income families in the city.

The city of Muskegon says the money will address issues regarding lead paint, air quality, mold, carbon monoxide, pests and other potential health hazards. We’re told the application process to receive support will begin within the next several weeks.

The city says Muskegon is one of 60 communities in the country to receive money from the Healthy Homes Production Grant Program.

“This award will allow us to serve even more citizens in our community by providing the resources needed to address household hazards that negatively impact health,” says CNS Grants Program Coordinator Stevie Parcell. “We’re eager to help create a healthier Muskegon County through this program.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube