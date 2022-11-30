‘It’s spectacular’: Hundreds gather for Holland’s annual Parade of Lights

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland shone bright Tuesday night for its annual Parade of Lights.

There were some special guests in town for the celebration, including Santa Clause and his reindeer.

The event kicked off around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hundreds of people gathered around to watch more than 70 gloats, antique cars, marching bands and more make their way downtown while showcasing thousands of sparkling lights.

The parade started on 8th Street and Columbia Avenue before continuing all the way down to the Holland Civic Center.

“I think it’s spectacular. I’m really surprised. I mean, I’m from San Francisco. This is big,” Thais Barnett, who is visiting Holland, told FOX 17 Tuesday.

Gentex Corporation sponsored the Parade of Lights.

