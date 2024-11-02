Watch Now
Home "appears to be total loss" after early-morning fire in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Crews knocked down a serious house fire in Grand Haven early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at a house on North Shore Drive near Crosstown Lane. They arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flame.

Crews were helped by several other agencies as they battled the blaze for hours. Ultimately, GHPS says the house appeared to be a total loss although nobody was hurt and the damage was confined to the building.

We don't yet know the cause of the fire and GHPS says that it's being investigated.

