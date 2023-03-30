Holland PHO to enter long-term partnership with Agilon Health

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland PHO and Agilon Health are joining forces to expand primary healthcare access within the Holland area.

Agilon Health says the long-term union will also boost Holland PHO’s connection with Holland Hospital.

“Agilon’s model will enable Holland PHO to continue to deliver high quality health care to seniors that our community expects from us, while simultaneously lowering costs and increasing the efficiency of health care within the communities we serve in West Michigan,” says Holland PHO Board Chair Dr. Bruce Stewart.

We’re told Holland PHO is a collaboration between 50 local doctors in and near Holland with a goal of bringing quality healthcare to the Lakeshore area.

Agilon Health says it now has more than 2,700 healthcare providers in its expanding network.

The partnership between Holland HPO and Agilon Health is expected to begin in 2024.

