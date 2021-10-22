Holland celebrates big success with their downtown social district

HOLLAND, Mich — Grand Haven is the latest city in the area to launch a social district on Oct. 22. But it's something the City of Holland has had for a while now. We decided to check in with them to see what the impact has been like for them over the last few months.

The City of Holland launched the downtown social district back in June with six participating businesses. They've since doubled their participants and received nothing but positive responses so far.They've also had some community members wondering why it wasn't something they started sooner. But the good news is that it's here now for everyone to enjoy!

It's been an effort to get more people to shop local and check out the downtown area, Patrons can grab a beverage and check out shops, especially during the anticipated longer wait times at restaurants.

They had 25 eligible businesses able to participate and they have another one that's pending.