Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on development geared toward people with disabilities

HOLLAND, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on a new project in Holland that aims to provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to feel more at home.

The development, called “Haven Townhomes,” will have five townhome-style units designed with accessibility in mind.

The layouts include zero-step entries and easy access to bus stations and local businesses.

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity

“I think builders in the future can take a little better look at what they’re building and make it more accessible for people with disabilities,” Don Wilkinson, the executive director of Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, said. “We want to continue this. This is the first project. We want to do several more just like it.”

The townhomes are designed to be one-bedroom units that will serve and be affordable for individuals, rather than families.

Habitat for Humanity hopes this helps community members who are seeking more independent lifestyles.

“We are continuing to find creative ways to partner with other organizations to find housing solutions for our community, and especially for those who are marginalized. We learned that last year alone in just Ottawa County, out of 225 housing discrimination allegations, 119 were related to disability,” Wilkinson added. “With Haven Townhomes, we have been given the opportunity to build affordable homes for individuals who may have lost hope in finding a secure, stable and affordable housing option – and something they can own for themselves.”

To find out if you’re eligible for the Lakeshore Habitat Homeownership Program for Haven Townhomes or other current developments, click here to fill out an interest form.

