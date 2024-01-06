Grand Haven Musical Fountain adding 80s music, Taylor Swift songs to new season of shows

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Musical Fountain plans to add 75 new songs to its upcoming season of shows, the biggest addition to its catalogue since the popular attraction opened in 1963.

"We're filling in some gaps," said Brad Boyink, who's worked with the fountain committee for decades as a volunteer programmer, designing sequences of light and water and matching them to music.

These "gaps," according to Boyink, include multiple 80s nights, Michigan-made music, a new Pink Floyd show, and Taylor Swift.

"Every song that's done is a work of art," said Boyink, sitting in front of custom-made software in his upstairs office.

The seasoned programmer is currently teaching a team of volunteers how to "choreograph" songs for the fountain's new season, demonstrating how to use the software in free, virtual lessons.

"You need no computer experience whatsoever," Boyink said. "You don't have to know anything about computers, other than double-click, start the program."

On Wednesday, Boyink led an introductory training session, outlining the fountain's different sprayers, ranging from short, spinning dovetails to tall, arcing bazookas.

While beginners may take six hours to choreograph a song, the veteran volunteer can complete one in three. In total, he's put together 286 songs since 1985 and has committed to 22 for the upcoming season.

"In the old days, we used to sit in a text editor and type all the codes in manually," Boyink said. "There was no graphical feedback or anything else."

Now fluent in the newer software, Boyink says the process is about artistic vision— a feeling for not only the rise, but the fall of water, as well as knowledge of how to pair color with emotion and types of sprayers with the tempo of a song.

"It takes time, but the reward is phenomenal," Boyink said.

The fountain is in the family's history, as Boyink's grandfather was a member of the "original seven." Through teaching classes for this year's shows— he's letting others play a part in the fountain's storied legacy.

"It's family pride," Boyink said.

If you're interested in programming songs for the Grand Haven Musical Fountain, the next basic training class will be held on January 17 at 7:00 pm. Sign up here.

