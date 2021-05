SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The entire Adventure Water Sports store suffered smoke damage after a Tuesday morning fire.

The fire was discovered about 6:45 a.m. by South Haven Area Emergency Services Deputy Chief Keith Bierhalter, who saw smoke while driving to work.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

A quick response by South Haven Area Emergency Services limited the fire to the front of the building.

Officials are still investigating the fire’s cause.

No injuries were reported.