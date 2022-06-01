Entomologists: Weevils commonly confused for ticks

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — As it gets warmer outside, West Michiganders might see ticks.

Many people already say they've been seeing more than usual, especially along the lakeshore.

But experts say people may be confusing these bugs with a different insect.

"They’re kind of everywhere right now," said Jessica Pannapacker, who was visiting Saugatuck from Zeeland.

Pannapacker said already, she has seen quite a few ticks this year.

"I’m in nature a lot, and in the past week/week and a half, I have run across three ticks myself, and my family members have found about two to three more," said Pannapacker.

"Last thing you really want to worry about is ticks biting you and exposing everything," said Eric Huerta, who works in Saugatuck.

Huerta said he has been hearing about the ticks from tourists visiting his restaurant.

"They have been seeing ticks over on the beaches and at the pier right across the street and at the boat docks," said Huerta.

Despite people seeing ticks, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said actually, they're off to a slow start this year.

"It’s now after Memorial Day and temperatures are getting warmer, so we are going to see ticks, period," said Emily Dinh, a medical entomologist for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Dinh said people could be confusing them with a harmless insect called a Weevil.

"The most obvious difference is that a tick is a kind of arachnid, so it's related to spiders and not insects. Weevils are insects, they have six legs. Most ticks that you're going to find have eight, but there are ticks that are small as a black pepper flake and you want to look very, very carefully," said Dinh.

Regardless though, Dinh said you should always protect yourself.

If you're in a shady, grassy and moist area, wear long pants and sleeves. EPA insect repellent is also encouraged.

When you get inside, make sure to inspect yourself, including in crevices like armpits or your navel area.

"If you happen to get bitten, get it off as soon as you can," said Dinh.

Dinh said if you're unsure of what you're seeing, you can send a photo to MDHHS-bugs@michigan.gov.

