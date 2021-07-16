Driver crashes into marijuana dispensary in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a driver crashed into a marijuana dispensary causing heavy damage overnight.

,

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday at the Pure West Compassion Club Marijuana Dispensary, located at 336 N. River in Holland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 26-year-old Holland area man crashed his Lexus after he allegedly failed to stop at the intersection at 136th and River Avenue.

Police say the man was not wearing a seat belt, but was not hurt in the crash.

Authorities reported the impact of the crash pushed the building off it's foundation.