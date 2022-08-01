GRAND RAPIDS — Dangerous conditions along the lake shore today with high winds leading to high waves out on Lake Michigan. We have high and moderate beach hazard risks, small craft advisory and a rip current risk. Dangers waves are expected to build to mostly 4 to 6 and 5 to 7 feet this afternoon with a mostly southwest and west wind at 15 to 20 knots. Please stay out of the water and off the piers!
Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan
High and Moderate beach hazard risks today
Posted at 6:26 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 06:26:32-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.