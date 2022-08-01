Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Dangerous conditions along the lake shore today with high winds leading to high waves out on Lake Michigan. We have high and moderate beach hazard risks, small craft advisory and a rip current risk. Dangers waves are expected to build to mostly 4 to 6 and 5 to 7 feet this afternoon with a mostly southwest and west wind at 15 to 20 knots. Please stay out of the water and off the piers!