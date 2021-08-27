Conde Nast Traveler names Saugatuck among America's most beautiful towns

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Saugatuck has been named one the “26 most beautiful towns in America” by Conde Nast Traveler magazine.

Saugatuck was the only Michigan town featured and one of only two Midwest destinations included.

Conde Nast Traveler selected destinations based on local boutiques, outdoor activities and restaurant-to-people ratios, according to a news release Friday.

“[Saugatuck] is a playground for sunbathers, kayakers and dune-buggy-riders... with an impressive art scene, not to mention a wealth of wineries and travel-worthy restaurants,” the publication wrote about the town.

Lisa Mize, executive director of the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau says she’s honored for the town to be recognized on the list.

“Saugatuck is very beloved to visitors who come back year after year as well as our residents who call it home,” she said. “Our miles of gorgeous Lake Michigan shoreline, award-winning beaches, charming downtown main streets and stunning dune landscapes truly make the Saugatuck Douglas area a must-visit beautiful destination.”

The list is featured in Conde Nast Traveler’s August issue.