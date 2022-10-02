Community’s first female first responder retires from Saugatuck Twp. Fire District

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Chris Gargano, the first female first responder for Saugatuck Township, worked her last shift Sunday and retired after serving the community for 36 years.

Gargano was not only the first female first responder for the township, but also the first female EMT.

She and her husband, Mark Gargano, both served the department and ran calls together for 35 years.

To celebrate Gargano’s last day with the Saugatuck Township Fire District, her family, friends and coworkers surprised her with a party Sunday evening.

During her decades-long tenure with the department, Gargano organized the fire district’s first open house, inviting community members into the department for food, games and fire safety education.

She has also participated in several parades, school first aid classes and social events pertaining to the department.

