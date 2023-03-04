City of Holland: Fire breaks out on Hope College's campus, no injuries

HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland says no one got hurt after a fire broke out on Hope College’s campus Friday afternoon.

The Holland Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division responded to Gilmore Hall on East 10th Street just after 2:15 p.m.

When first responders got there, they say there was no indication of a fire from the outside of the building.

City of Holland

Firefighters went into the basement of the building where they found heavy smoke and an active fire in the laundry room.

Automatic fire protection installed in the room was able to contain the fire until firefighters put it out.

Only equipment in the laundry room suffered from direct fire damage.

The city says smoke did spread throughout the building but was limited because of the properly maintained fire doors that were shut during the fire.

Hope College Campus Safety personnel evacuated everyone quickly and no one got hurt in the fire.

Students who live in the residence hall were able to return around 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the department believes it started in a clothes dryer that was in use at the time.

