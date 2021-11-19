Watch
Boil-water advisory issued in South Haven following water main break

City of South Haven
Posted at 11:22 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 23:22:40-05

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Area Water & Sewer Authority has issued a boil-water advisory following a water main break at the intersection of Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway, according to the city of South Haven.

We’re told the water main break resulted in a drop in water pressure, affecting the area highlighted in the map above.

The city says water should be boiled for two minutes and then cooled before drinking, cooking and ice making.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to city officials.

Anyone with questions regarding the boil-water advisory are asked to call Public Works Director William Hunter at 269-637-0737.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
