Boil-water advisory issued in South Haven following water main break

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Area Water & Sewer Authority has issued a boil-water advisory following a water main break at the intersection of Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway, according to the city of South Haven.

We’re told the water main break resulted in a drop in water pressure, affecting the area highlighted in the map above.

The city says water should be boiled for two minutes and then cooled before drinking, cooking and ice making.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to city officials.

Anyone with questions regarding the boil-water advisory are asked to call Public Works Director William Hunter at 269-637-0737.

