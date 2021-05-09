Zeeland man airlifted to hospital after truck strikes tree in Allegan County

ALLEGAN — Police say alcohol may have played a role in a crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday night in Allegan County.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 136th Avenue and 41st Street in Overisel Township.

Police say the driver, a 43-year-old Zeeland man, lost control on a curve, struck a tree and ended up in a wooded area nearby. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Zeeland man. was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. .

The driver and passenger were not identified.