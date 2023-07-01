West Michigan indoor ropes course offering live music, BBQ beer garden

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Known for being the home to Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, climbing walls and adventure attractions, Allegan Event has announced a new Sunday BBQ Beer Garden featuring live music, BBQ trucks and patio games for the whole family.

Allegan Event has 13,000 square feet of adventure including the Sky Trail ropes course with Sky Rail zip rails, multiple clip'n'climb walls, an outdoor maze and a Sky Tykes course designed for toddlers and small children.

The adventure attractions allow participants of all ages to participate in physical activity, connect with peers, and build self-esteem.

While Allegan Event offers free, live music and BBQ every Sunday during the summertime, on Sunday, July 2, visitors can see Chris Karl performing 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by Michael J. Howe Jr. from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. Award-winning Gobles-based Pig's Head BBQ will cater the event, offering pulled pork, brisket, porkey beans and more.

All ages can enjoy the outdoor maze, patio games, plus indoor arcade fun. Allegan Event also features an arcade with prize redemption, a food and beverage area indoors as well.

